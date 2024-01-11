Jude Evan Brown was born on May 16, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 4.25am, weighing 7lb 6oz.

Jude Brown

Mum Stacey Kennedy, 37, is a travel agent, while dad Andrew Brown, 37, is an excavator operator. The family live in Dunipace with their black labrador, Larry.

Mum said her pregnancy was straightforward with no issues. When it came to the birth she said it was “very quick”. Jude was ten days late, but then in a hurry to arrive. Mum said her contractions started at 1am, she got to the hospital at 3.30am and he was born at 4.25am.

There was no particular reason mum and dad chose the name Jude other than that they liked it.

Jude is a very smiley, happy boy who likes to be tickled.

His proud grandparents are Janice Kennedy, Frank Kennedy and Andy and Wilma Brown.

Mum said she would like to thank midwife Mandy at Forth Valley Royal for delivering Jude.