Baby of the week: Dunipace tot Georgie Bradgate

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgie Bradgate

Mum Nicole Bradgate, 34, is a staff nurse, while dad Jonathan Bradgate, 37, is a civil servant.

Georgie has two big brothers – Alfie, 16, and ten-year-old Freddie – and a big sister Evelyn, 13.

The family live in Dunipace.

Mum said the pregnancy was difficult due to morning sickness throughout and she also ended up with pelvic girdle pain, however they were all very excited about the pregnancy.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said her labour experience was long. She had a date to be induced, December 29, but due to the pandemic and staff being tracked and traced the process was very long.

She spent a long period in the labour suite and enjoyed watching the Hogmanay fireworks for her room.

She added: “When the time came we had a fantastic midwife to help us deliver our baby.

"We had a bet on about gender, weight and time to be born.

"She kept us calm and it was a lovely experience.”

Mum and dad had really loved the name Teddie, however they felt it was very close to Freddie. In the days after his birth the name Georgie stuck.

Georgie is a very active and energetic wee soul who loves to learn and explore.

He’s very settled and loves attending his big sister’s dance competitions.

George’s proud grandparents are Sally Fox, Patrick Bradgate, Mary Boyd and Mark Boyd.

His great grandfather Thomas Boy, who loved him so much, sadly passed away on August 12.

Mum and dad would like to thank the maternity physio team, the peri natal mental health team, the consultants and the midwives at Forth Valley Royal.