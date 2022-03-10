Baby of the week: Dennyloanhead tot Ritchie Goldie

Ritchie Goldie (pic: Sarah Glen)

His parents are mum Robyn Goldie, 30, and dad Ross Goldie, 30, who is a swimming pool engineer.

He has three elder siblings, big brother Riley, 9, sister Elliott-Rose, 8, and brother Miller who is two. The family live in Dennyloanhead.

Mum says her pregnancy was not trouble free after two heartbreaking miscarriages in 2020 her pregnancy was high risk. She suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum until the fifth month of her pregnancy and she had severe pelvic girdle pain and was on crutches for the last two months. As with her other two boys’ pregnancies she had polyhydraminos – a condition where you have too much amniotic fluid which can cause pre-term labour.

Ritchie was due on September 7, but mum went into pre-term labour on August 23. She was kept in hospital until she had a c-section on August 27.

Mum said she wanted Ritchie’s middle name to be Ross after his dad with it being their last baby. She saw the name Ritchie when looking up baby names online although it was spelt Richie. She liked the look of it better with a ‘t’. The couple’s other two boys have first names more associated with surnames and mum liked that Ritchie followed the same theme. It also has the meaning of brave and strong, something which mum and dad say he has certainly lived up to after being seriously unwell in November and spending over a month in critical care at Edinburgh’s sick children’s hospital.

Ritchie is starting to develop a loving character. He’s such a smiley little boy and loves people telling him stories and playing peek-a-boo.

His proud grandparents are Nancy Marshall and Douglas Reid from Stirling, and Steve and Irene Goldie from Cumbernauld.