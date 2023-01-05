Sienna-Leigh Callaghan Kerr

Mum Danielle Kerr, 29, is a care assistant, while dad Lee Callaghan, 40, worked at Ochil Timber. Sienna-Leigh has two big sisters, Natalie and Elise. The family live in Denny.

Mum said her pregnancy was a little rough to start with, but she got through it after the sickness stopped.

When it came to the birth she said it was a lot easier than she ever anticipated: “I only pushed once and she came flying out”.

Mum said Sienna-Leigh’s character is definitely beginning to show: “She’s funny, loud and loves making noises”.

Mum said she heard her name on Hollyoaks and loved it straight away so she had to call her Sienna. With her dad’s name being Lee, she added on Leigh to hyphonate it.

Sienna-Leigh’s proud grandparents are Marion Kerr and Karen and David Callaghan.

Mum would like to thank her mum for all her support, adding: “I’d be lost without her, she is my absolute rock”.