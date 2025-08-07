Baby of the week: Denny tot Ozzy Horner

Ozzy Dawson Horner was born on November 16, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 9.12am, weighing 6lb 14oz.

Mum Jenna Horner, 38, is a hairdresser, while dad John Horner, 46, is a fabricator/welder. The family live in Denny with their fur baby Chad.

Mum said her pregnancy was “really good”. She had no sickness and there were no concerns with herself or baby. She said: “We waited so long to fall pregnant, we had been trying for 12 years for our little one, so we were over the moon that we conceived while we were attending fertility clinics and managed to conceive on our own.” While mum was pregnant, dad was really ill when she was around 20 weeks pregnant. He had divericulitis and ended up with sepsis. Dad was in hospital for 19 days, had an operation, ended up in ICU and kept getting infections afterwards. Mum said: “It was a very stressful time for us, which should have been our happiest time. Once John was home and recovered we were excited to do all the finishing touches to the nursery and looked forward to the baby coming.”

When it came to the birth, mum said her labour was “the most beautiful thing” she had ever experienced. She had a water birth, was in labour for nine hours and had both John and her mum with her. She added: “The moment they placed Ozzy on my chest it was the happiest I have ever been. Very overwhelming and I couldn’t believe he was finally here. The emotions were crazy.”

Ozzy Horner (pic: contributed)

Ozzy is named after John’s dad who sadly passed away when John was only 19. Mum and dad just felt it was right to name him after his Papa.

Ozzy is always happy, funny, curious and such a sweet little boy who likes to watch everything. Mum said: “We say all the time he has definitely been here before.

"He just brings so much joy in our family. He is just a great baby – we got lucky with this one.”

Ozzy’s proud grandparents are Liz, George and Isobel. He spends a lot of time with them and they are all just in love with him.

Mum said: “We are forever grateful to have supportive parents that help us out all the time. We have amazing family and friends that have supported us from day one and help out with Ozzy. We are so grateful to have a great support network.”

