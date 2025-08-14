Baby of the week: Denny tot Miley Duncan

Miley Margaret Dionne Duncan was born on December 23, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.38pm, weighing 9lb 8oz.

Mum Leonna Green is a registered childminder, while dad Jordan Duncan is a welder fabricator. The family live in Denny.

Mum said her pregnancy was full of worry after losing their first daughter who arrived very early. Mum said most people thought she was having multiple babies with Miley as she was so big. She had Bell’s Palsy due to the swelling and pressure. Miley was born just two weeks early.

When it came to the birth, mum said it was long. She went through induction for two days and her waters broke on their own. However, after no movement for 12 hours she had to have an emergency c-section.

Miley Duncan (pic: contributed)

Mum and dad got to take their precious girl home at 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Before Miley, mum and dad had another wee girl – Rosie Ann Alexander Duncan – who was born on March 24, 2023 weighing just 750 grams. She was born at 25 weeks and sadly passed away at nine weeks old on May 27, 2023. Mum said: “We miss her dearly and look forward to telling Miley all about her big sister who fought so hard and courageously every day.”

Speaking about Miley’s name, mum said: “Daddy came up with Miley’s name whilst doing a music quiz, so technically she is named after Miley Cyrus.

"When I attended my first baby loss service at the Kelpies in October, while I was carrying Miley, the first song played by the choir was Miley Cyrus ‘The Climb’, which just made her name feel so right.”

Miley is the most happy baby who is so keen to learn new things.

Mum said: “She is our rainbow baby and our sunshine. Anyone who meets her comments on how smiley she is. Every day with her has been a delight and we are so grateful to have her.”

Miley loves her food and is thriving. She loves being outside, watching the trees and is very social and enjoys playing with her cousins and those mum childminds.

Miley’s proud grandparents are Tony Green and Susan McCourt, Billinda Duncan and James Duncan. Her loved and missed gran is Michelle Green.

Mum said she would like to thank the midwifery team at Forth Valley with a special thanks to their health visitor Terri, who she said has been “a joy to welcome into our home and has been a great support for an anxious mum”.

If you've recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week in a future edition, then please get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby's date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.