Baby of the week: Denny tot Maggie Tait

Maggie Irvine Tait was born on March 3, 2025 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 11.10am, weighing 5lb 4oz.

Mum Chloe Irvine, 28, is a nursery practitioner, while dad Matthew Tait, 28, is a postman. Maggie has a big brother Jackson. The family live in Denny.

Mum said her pregnancy was great and Maggie arrived by planned c-section at 37 weeks.

Mum and dad both loved the name Maggie, which just came to them when thinking of names. It’s not a common name.

Maggie Tait (pic: contributed)

Maggie is a very bright and smiley baby. She’s nosey, a chatterbox, sociable and clever.

Her proud grandparents are Coreen and Brian Irvine, and Sharon and Robert Tait.

Mum and dad would like to thank all their friends and family for all their support and love of Maggie.

