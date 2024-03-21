Lucia Turnbull (pic Submitted)

Mum Keri Harvie, 34, and dad Scott Turnbull, 30, both work for energy provider OVO Energy. Dad is a general manager, while mum is a zero carbon living advisor. The family live in Denny.

Mum said her pregnancy was good although near the end she suffered from a lot of bad heartburn.

When it came to the birth mum had always said she wanted a c-section, however in the end she was so happy to have a natural birth. Mum’s waters broke on the Tuesday morning and she went into the hospital and was kept in. The birth progressed naturally although when mum was 10cm, Lucia was breach, so she was taken to theatre for a forceps delivery. By the time she got to theatre Lucia ha already turned half way herself and after three more contractions she was delivered. Mum said: “It was the best feeling”. Mum and baby stayed in hospital for two more nights with mum needing a blood transfusion before going home.

Dad chose Lucia’s name. They had thrown a few out there and then he said what about Lucia. Mum had agreed that she really liked it.

Mum said Lucia is such a beautiful baby, she is so content and nothing bothers her. Her little character is shining through and she is such a happy, smiley little girl. She’s found her voice so likes to blether and sing, especially as soon as she wakes up. Mum said: “We just love her so much. She’s the best thing that’s happened to us.”

Her proud grandparents are Granny Gillian Harvie, aka Granny G; Papa William Imrie; Nana Liz Turnbull and Grandad Vance Turnbull.

Mum and dad would like to say a massive thank you to all their family and friends for all their help throughout the pregnancy and after Lucia was born. They’d also like to thank all the staff on the labour and maternity wards throughout their stay at Forth Valley Royal.