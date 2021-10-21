Baby of the week: Denny tot Lottie Malloy

Lottie Malloy

Mum Cheryl Boyle, 31, is a service advisor for Arnold Clark, while dad Alan Malloy, 30, is a roofer. Lottie has one big sister, Lilly. They live in Denny.

Mum says her pregnancy was good with no issues and Lottie was born by emergency c-section.

Mum and dad chose the name Lottie after hearing it in a film.

They say Lottie is very happy and content.

Cheryl would like to thank her mum Carol Weir as if it wasn’t for her she wouldn’t have been able to get out of hospital so soon after the birth. She says she has been her rock and Lottie adores her.