Baby of the week: Denny tot Kelvin McGuire
Kelvin James Matthew McGuire was born on February 19, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 7.03pm, weighing 7lb 3oz.
Mum Lorraine Allison, 29, is a catering assistant, while dad Matthew Gerard McGuire, 40, is a joiner.
Kelvin has three elder siblings – Steven, Leonie and Kelsie Allison – who adore him very much.
The family live in Denny.
Mum said her pregnancy was good and Kelvin arrived on his due date.
She said the birth went smoothly and Kelvin “arrived quick and fast once full labour kicked in”.
Mum and dad chose the name Kelvin as it was the only one they both agreed on and he just suited the name as soon as they saw him.
Mum said Kelvin is a very happy and content wee boy, who brings “so much love and happiness to all of us”.
His proud grandparents are Linda and James Allison and Patricia McGuire and Matthew McGuire.
Mum and dad would like to thank their midwives for the care throughout their time on the labour ward with a huge special thanks to Chloe for delivering Kelvin into the world safely.
