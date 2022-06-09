Baby of the week: Denny tot Joe McGuire

Joe McGuire

Dad Joe McGuire, 31, is the owner of a steel erecting company, while mum Kelly McColl, 27, is the owner of Beautiful Beginnings Baby Boutique.

Joe has two big sisters, Katie, aged five and Olivia, aged nine.

The family live in Denny.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum said during the pregnancy Joe was expected to be of low birth weight, and she had two weekly scans as her previous baby was born 12 weeks premature.

She said the birth itself was a quick, natural birth with only gas and air.

Joe’s named after his dad and his middle name is after his papa.

Mum said Joe is the most happy content little baby boy they could have wished for and he loves a cuddle.

Joe’s proud grandparents are Nana Karen and Papa Bobby McColl, and Granny Jackie McGuire and Granda Joe McGuire.