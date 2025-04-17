Baby of the week: Denny tot Hope Clark

Hope Clark (Pic: submitted)

Hope Erin Clark was born on August 19, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 5.55am, weighing 7lb 5oz.

Mum Emma Clark owns Room23 Hair and Beauty in Stirling, while dad Gordon Clark is a joiner. Hope has a big brother Georgie who is five, and a big sister Caitlin who is 20.

The family live in Denny.

Mum said her pregnancy was “really rough”. She was sick from day one and suffered terribly with hyperemesis until she was six months pregnant. She was hospitalised many times as a result. She said she enjoyed months seven and eight when the sickness stopped.

After many failed inductions, mum eventually went into labour after five days in hospital. However, her body refused to birth at the last push which resulted in Hope being born by an emergency c-section. Mum said: “Although the full experience was traumatic we look back on it with such happy memories and joy as we got our happy healthy baby girl safe and sound.”

The name Hope was special to mum. She said: “When my late gran Jean Marshall was in the Beatson unwell, I took her a small angel called the “Angel of Hope”. She said Hope was a lovely name and I always said I would have a baby girl called Hope. My wishes came true 11 years later.

Mum said Hope is the most perfect baby, she smiles 24/7 and is the most content baby in the world. She said: “Everyone comments on how she is just so funny and so content. She makes us laugh every second of every day she is going to be a character. She loves her food, watermelon and pears and scrambled egg are her favourite just now.”

Mum and dad would like to thank those who play a huge part and support in Hope’s life, but they would like a special mention to their incredible childminder Denise Gallagher who has cared for Hope since she was 11 weeks old when mum went back to work. Mum said: “The love, care and support she has gave not only Hope, but us as a family, we appreciate and are grateful to have someone so special to care for our girl. Hope absolutely dotes on Denise.”

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then please get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.