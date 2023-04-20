Harry Gray

Mum Shantelle Gray, 24, is a care assistant, while dad Dayle Gray, 29, is a pallet repair worker. Harry is their first child and the family live in Denny.

Mum said her pregnancy was high risk with no movements since the March after a positive Covid test. When it came to the birth she was induced two weeks before her due date. She ended up having an emergency c-section after Harry got distressed and his heart beat dropped.

Mum and dad chose the name Harry after Shantelle’s dad who passed away when she was three years old. His middle names are after his grandad Peter, his great grandad James and his uncle Luke, who has sadly passed away.

Mum says Harry has a great personality, and is a very happy, wild and cheeky little boy. She says he takes it from his daddy.

His grandparents are Susan Marshall, Harold Gray, Peter and Christine Birch and Ruth Birch, and his great grandparents are James and Jean Marshall.

Mum said she would like to thank all the family for their support during her pregnancy and for helping with baby Harry now that she’s back to work.

