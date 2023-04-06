Baby of the week: Denny tot Hallie Kay
Hallie Angela Kay was born on June 16, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 7lb 12oz.
Dad Fraser Kay, 33, is a contracts manager, while mum Clair Newton, 28, is a hairdresser. Hallie has a big brother Bradley, who is 10, and a big sister, eight-year-old Sienna. The family live in Denny.
Mum says that both the pregnancy and birth were both amazing and there were no issues, so they were really lucky. She said it was very special as they had waited for their girl for some time.
Hallie’s name was chosen when mum was around 20 weeks pregnant. Her middle name Angela is after her Granny.
Mum says Hallie is a happy, cheeky little girl who is always smiling and is into everything.
Her proud grandparents are John and Carol Newton and Stuart and Angela Kay who are all so special to Hallie and her siblings.
Mum said she would like to thank the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for all their care throughout the pregnancy and birth.
