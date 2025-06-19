Baby of the week: Denny tot George Ferguson

George Ferguson (Pic: contributed)

George Richard Ferguson was born on October 13, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 11am, weighing 7lb 7oz.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Caitlyn-Ann Mcateer, 18, and dad Connah Ferguson, 19, are both unemployed and live in Denny.

Mum said her pregnancy was fine and she was both really excited and nervous. When it came to the birth she said it was “really easy” and she didn’t have any issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They chose the name George after Cailtyn-Ann’s great grandad and his middle name Richard is after her uncle.

Mum said George is funny and inquisitive.

His proud grandparents are Kathryn Mcateer and Joseph Mcateer.

Mum said she would like to thank all the midwives at the Larbert hospital as well as her own mum and partner for being by her side.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send us an email with your name, daytime contact number and baby’s date of birth to [email protected]. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.