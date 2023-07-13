News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Baby of the week: Denny tot Emma Cheyne

Emma Lilly-Rose Cheyne was born on December 7, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 1.49am, weighing 7lb 4oz.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Emma Cheyne (pic: submitted)Emma Cheyne (pic: submitted)
Emma Cheyne (pic: submitted)

Mum Zoe Docherty is a call centre agent, while dad Robert Cheyne is a labourer. Emma has a big sister, Annalise Lorraine who is two. The family live in Denny.

Mum said her pregnancy was easy for a while but then she was in a lot of pain with pelvic girdle pain and ended up on crutches. She said the birth itself was very long and hard, but she had her mum there helping to support her along with Robert.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mum and dad chose the name Emma from dad’s sister’s middle name, while Lilly-Rose is after mum’s gran’s name. Emma is always smiling and laughing at anything.

Her proud grandparents are Lorraine Docherty, James Docherty, Tracy Cheyne and Robert Cheyne.

Most Popular

Mum would like to thank her mum for being her biggest support through her pregnancy and the birth of Emma, and also the nurses at the maternity ward who helped bring Emma here safe.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week then get in touch. Send us an email with your name, daytime contact number and baby’s date of birth to [email protected] Please note, babies should be less than six months old at time of entering.

Related topics:Forth Valley Royal Hospital