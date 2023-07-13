Emma Cheyne (pic: submitted)

Mum Zoe Docherty is a call centre agent, while dad Robert Cheyne is a labourer. Emma has a big sister, Annalise Lorraine who is two. The family live in Denny.

Mum said her pregnancy was easy for a while but then she was in a lot of pain with pelvic girdle pain and ended up on crutches. She said the birth itself was very long and hard, but she had her mum there helping to support her along with Robert.

Mum and dad chose the name Emma from dad’s sister’s middle name, while Lilly-Rose is after mum’s gran’s name. Emma is always smiling and laughing at anything.

Her proud grandparents are Lorraine Docherty, James Docherty, Tracy Cheyne and Robert Cheyne.

Mum would like to thank her mum for being her biggest support through her pregnancy and the birth of Emma, and also the nurses at the maternity ward who helped bring Emma here safe.