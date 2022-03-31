Baby of the week: Denny tot Ella McMillan

Ella McMillan

Mum Dana Valentine is 26, while dad Daryl McMillan is 27.

Ella’s big brother Daryl, who is three, adores her.

The family live in Denny.

Mum said the pregnancy was quite sicky and she had them all nervous at times.

However she said the birth itself was quick and easy which was a release. She only pushed for 15 minutes and Ella was an en caul baby – she was born within the amniotic sac – the same as her brother.

Mum and dad couldn’t agree on a name beginning with D. Ella was one of the few names they both liked.

Ella likes to pretend she is shy, but mum says her wild side is starting to shine.

She says she’s been a little drama queen since the day she was born and she makes everyone laugh.

Ella’s proud grandparents are Nannie and Papa, Linda and Tom Valentine; Granny and Papa, Heather and Pat Cullen; Papa Sandy Wilson and Granny Paula Crooks.

Mum and dad would like to thank all their family and friends for their support over the years.