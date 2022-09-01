Baby of the week: Denny tot Edward Garscadden
Edward Garscadden was born on January 27, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 11.37am, weighing 8lb 11oz.
Dad Edward Garscadden is 33, while mum Ashleigh Duff is 30.
Edward’s brother Calvin is nine and big sister Lily-Rose is 11.
The family live in Denny.
Mum said the beginning of her pregnancy was awful as she felt so nauseous until almost the second trimester. Towards the end of the pregnancy she had to get an ECV as Edward was breech.
When it came to the birth, mum said it was very quick. She had her waters broken at 10.40am due to reduced movements and Edward was delivered naturally at 11.37am that same day.
Mum and dad chose the name Edward as it was both his dad and late grandad’s name.
Edward is such a content baby who takes everything in and is always full of smiles.
He has started babbling and loves making noise.
His grandparents are Maggie and David Duff, and the late Carol and Eddie Garscadden.
Mum and dad would like to thank the midwives in the oak team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, especially Abigail who delivered Edward.
