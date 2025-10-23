Baby of the week: Denny tot Delilah Mills

Delilah Wendy Mills was born on March 9, 2025 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 2.21am, weighing 6lb 10oz.

Mum Shanae Mill, 17, is a single parent and lives in Denny.

She said her pregnancy was really good and she had no issues.

She was induced at 38 weeks as the baby wasn’t getting enough from the placenta and she ended up in labour for six days. Mum said the birth itself was “amazing”.

Delilah Mills (pic: contributed)

Delilah’s middle name comes from her great great auntie Wendy, who Delilah absolutely adores.

Delilah is the happiest wee baby ever who is always smiling and telling stories. She loves a bit watermelon and doesn’t leave mum’s sight.

She absolutely adores her Auntie Tonia, Uncle Nathan and Uncle Sam. She is her Granny Pamela’s best friend.

Mum said: “I couldn’t have gone through it all without my mum and sister Tonia’s support. They were my birthing partners and didn’t leave my side the full time I was in hospital.”

Delilah’s proud grandparents are Pamela Mills and Mark Garai. Her great grandparents are Ann Seyfi and Maria Garai.

