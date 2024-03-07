Cody Turner (pic: submitted)

Dad George Turner, 36, is a landscape gardener, while mum Gemma Turner, 32, is an early years officer. The family live in Denny.

Cody has a big sister, Jo, who is 15.

Mum said her pregnancy was fine, but she was very tired towards the end. She didn’t have heartburn, which was surprising as Cody had a head full of hair when he was born.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it came to the birth, mum’s waters broke on August 13 at her best friend’s baby shower. Nothing happened so she went for an induction and she ended up getting started on the morning of the 15th. The overall labour after getting the hormone drip was 10 hours and 44 minutes. She said: “George, my husband, was great. He kept me calm, held my hand and encouraged me to breathe through the pain.” In the end mum had to have surgery to remove the placenta as it didn’t come out after Cody was born.

Mum and dad chose the name Cody from a TV series called Animal Kingdom. They could not agree on a name before watching this series, but when they heard it they both agreed on it. James is after Gemma’s dad, who passed away in 2017. George is after Cody’s dad and grandad.

Mum said Cody is such a happy smiley boy, who loves a carry on and boisterous play. He is very tickly and giggles all the time. He babbles all the time and loves a story at bedtime. Cody loves the family’s dog, Nala.

Cody’s grandparents are Jackie MacInnes and George Turner and Elsie Donaldson and the late James Donaldson, who mum says would have been so proud of his grandson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad would like to thank all their family and friends for their support throughout the pregnancy and the birth. They would also like to thank the midwives who looked after them during the birth. Mum added: “We are so lucky to have our beautiful son, he is our little miracle who we love so much.”