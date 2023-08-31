Baby of the week: Denny tot Clara Wadkins
Mum Morgan Myles, 26, is a psychiatric nurse and dad Matthew Wadkins, 30, is a school teacher. The family live in Denny.
Mum said all in all the pregnancy was very smooth but she found it quite an anxious time. She said: “The only true relief was when Clara was handed to me. I will never forget that overwhelming joy.”
Mum said she had an amazing birth experience, which was very calm and relaxed and everything she wanted was taken into consideration.
The name Clara is after mum’s granda’s mum who was called Clara Myles. Mum added: “I always loved it and love an old/classic name.”
Clara is a very easy going, super smiley girl who is very loving. She loves all the food and sleep, mum says just like her parents.
Her proud grandparents are Granny Dionne Myles, Granda Stevie Allen and Granda Martin Bradley who live in Belfast and Great Grandma Ann Wadkins and Granda Brian Wadkins who live in Crewe.
Mum would like to thank the maternity team in Forth Valley Royal who had to put up with her anxious moments and always made her feel relaxed. Also, thanks to her family who live in Belfast for coming over to visit when they can.
