Baby of the week: Denny tot Archie Wadkins

Archie Wadkins (Pic: contributed)

Archie Matthew Wadkins was born on September 22, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.33am, weighing 7lb 13oz.

Mum Morgan Myles, 28, is a psychiatric nurse, while dad Matthew Wadkins, 32, is a teacher. Archie has a big sister Clara, who is two. The family live in Denny.

Mum said her pregnancy was “amazing” – it was a straightforward pregnancy with no sickness.

When it came to the birth she said it was calm, relaxed and everything she had hoped for.

Mum and dad chose the name Archie as they love an old fashioned name and no matter what, they always went back to Archie when deciding.

Archie is a very smiley boy who loves a laugh and all the love and kisses. He’s wriggly and all go.

His proud grandparents are granny Dionne Myles and Granda Stevie Allen who live in Belfast.

Mum said she would like to thank all of her work colleagues for being supportive during her pregnancy and all the maternity team at Forth Valley Royal.

