Baby of the week: Denny tot Annalise Cheyne
Annalise Lorraine Cheyne was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 26, 2021 at 9.14pm, weighing 6lb 10.5oz.
Mum Zoe Docherty and dad Robert David Cheyne are both 22 and work as telecommunications agents.
Annalise is their first child. They live in Denny.
Mum said her pregnancy was not the simplest as she had hyperemisis and experienced sickness the whole way though. Her cravings were pickles, which is why Annalise has the nickname pickle from her granny.
Mum said she had a natural birth with gas and air only.
Annalise’s name was chosen as her mum wanted her to be called after her great auntie, Anna Martin, but with a little twist. Her middle name Lorraine, is after her granny, Zoe’s mum.
Mum says Annalise is amazing and a very happy and easy baby.
Her proud grandparents are Jim and Lorraine Docherty, from Denny, and Robert and Tracy Cheyne from Montrose.
Mum and dad would like to thank both sides of the family for their love and support during the pregnancy and now as their love for Annalise is amazing.
They’d also like to thank all the staff at the Larbert woman children’s unit fro helping deliver Annalise safely during the pandemic.
