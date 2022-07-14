Baby of the week: David Johnson

David Johnson

Mum Katie Hillis, 29, is an HR advisor, while dad David Johnson, 39, is a hotel director for Carnival cruise line. The family live in Cumbernauld.

Mum said the pregnancy was very easy and her bump just got bigger and bigger. She said everyone kept telling her he was a small baby boy, but when he arrived weighing 9lb 12.5oz she had to disagree.

Mum was induced on Sunday, December 5 and her contractions started immediately. Her waters broke at 10pm, but David was too comfy and didn’t want to come out. He moved back to back and they were advised a caesarian section was needed.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum and dad chose the name David as it means a lot to both sides of the family. Alan is after Katie’s uncle who meant the world to them and who they sadly lost in February 2019.

David is a cheekly little boy with a cheeky laugh and smile. Mum said: “He is always up for fun and doesn’t want to sit down. We are going to have our hands full.”

David’s proud grandparents are Karen and Frank Hillis and Sonia and David Johnson.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the maternity staff at Forth Valley Royal who assisted them before and after the birth of their adorable little boy.