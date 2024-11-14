Rhyan Wotherspoon (Pic: submitted)

Rhyan Christine Maria Wotherspoon was born on March 14, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 9.51pm, weighing 6lb 9oz.

Mum Josie McLaughlin, 27, is an operations manager, while dad Stephen Wotherspoon is an HGV driver. Rhyan has two older brothers, Jack who is ten and Ronin who is four. The family live in Cumbernauld.

Mum said her pregnancy was ok other than having bad morning sickness for the first trimester.

When it came to the birth, after 26 hours of labour Rhyan ended up being born by c-section.

Mum and dad chose the name Rhyan as they wanted a name starting with R to match her brother. They were convinced she was going to be a boy as they already had two, so they were going to call her Ryan if she was a boy. However once they found out she was a girl they still liked the name Ryan for a girl too, but decided to change the spelling to Rhyan.

Rhyan is a very calm baby who only really cries when she’s needing something. Mum says she can become very mischievous when her brother Ronin is about.

Her proud grandparents are Bob and Marie Oliver.

Mum and dad would like to thank the staff at Forth Valley Royal. Mum said: “Our second child we have had there and they have always looked after our family. The staff are always so kind, caring and approachable.”

