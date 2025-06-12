Baby of the week: Cumbernauld tot Lilah Keenan

Lilah Keenan (Pic: contributed)

Lilah Keenan was born on October 7, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 8.56pm, weighing 7lb 2oz.

Mum Shyvonne Mclaughlan, 28, is an admin assistant, while dad Jamie Keenan, 32, is a delivery driver.

Lilah doesn’t have any siblings, but she is close to her uncle, Michael, who is Shyvonne’s three-year-old little brother. The family live in Cumbernauld.

Mum said she had a great pregnancy throughout, but at the beginning she was feeling very sick and tired every day.

When it came to the birth mum went into slow labour through the night six days after her due date. She was asked to go into the hospital and her contractions came on fast, but there wasn’t much progress so she ended up having an emergency c-section, but she said everything was good and baby was well.

Mum and dad had a few names thought out, but nothing they really liked. After their gender reveal, Shyvonne’s little brother was able to say one name that they liked really well. They went on their babymoon holiday abroad and decided they liked it and wanted to go for that.

Mum said Lilah is sweet and funny and makes them happy every day. She's always making craze week noises and she has a wee cheeky side too. Mum added: “She is so special to us.”

Lilah’s proud grandparents are Tracey and Michael Grady, Paul Mclaughlan and Rosina Anderson.

Mum said she would like to thank her family for being there and especially her mum for coming to all of her appointments.

