Baby of the week: Cumbernauld tot Jack Weir

Jack Morton Derek Weir was born on November 29, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.31pm, weighing 4lb 7oz.

Mum Brydie MacDonald, 26, is a support worker for children with disabilities, while dad Andrew Morton Weir, 32, is a carpenter/joiner.

The family live in Cumbernauld.

Mum said her pregnancy was fine. She had no sickness and worked all the way through. However Jack then decided to make an early appearance, arriving seven and a half weeks early.

When it came to the birth, she said it was “amazing”. Mum’s waters broke at 6am, she started going into labour around 11.30am and Jack was born at 3.31pm.

They chose the name Jack as dad Andrew like it. His middle name Morton is Andrew’s papa’s first name and Derek is Brydie’s dad’s first name. They wanted the names to be included in Jack’s name honouring them both and meaning something special.

Mum said Jack is a cheeky little monkey and full of personality. She said: “Jack’s due date was January 20 but he arrived on November 29. We are so fortunate that even although Jack was born early he has no major health concerns.

"He has a faint heart murmur, which doctors are not concerned about as he could grow out of it.

"Jack continues to amaze us everyday meeting all his milestones and becoming a right wee dude. He will be seven months on June 29 and we can’t believe how fast time has gone.”

Jack’s proud grandparents are Julie Robertson, Derek MacDonald and Katherine Weir.

Mum and dad would like to thank the NICU team at Forth Valley for looking after Jack for the 18 days he stayed in hospital after he was born prematurely. They would also like to thank the birth team at the hospital for their amazing support through labour.

