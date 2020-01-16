Baby of the week: Cooper Smith from Bonnybridge

Cooper Smith
Cooper Robert Drummond Smith was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on May 10, 2019 at 11.13am. He weighed 7lb 11oz.

THE PARENTS: Fiona McLaughlin (27), is enjoying being a stay at home mum, while dad Gavin Smith (23), is an admin assistant at Veolia. Cooper has a brother Callan (6), and sister Nevaeh (5). The family live in Bonnybridge.

THE PREGNANCY: The pregnancy went perfectly with mum having extra scans due to complications during her previous pregnancy with Nevaeh.

THE BIRTH: Cooper’s due date was May 30, but a planned section for the 20th was brought forward to the 16th. However, Cooper had other plans, mum started having contractions on May 9 and he was born by c-section on the 10th.

THE NAME: Gavin is originally from Cupar in Fife, so mum and dad thought it was a nice touch and loved the name. Robert is after Fiona’s late uncle and Drummond is the surname of his dad’s granny and late grandad.

THE BABY: He is a very cheery content baby apart from when he is hungry, he loves his food. He is into absolutely everything and is so nosey.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Andrew and Alison McLaughlin and Bruce and Lorna Smith. Great grandparents are Granny Dot and Grandad Bob.

THANKS: Fiona and Gavin want to thank Callan and Nevaeh for being the best big brother and sister to him every day and their parents for always lending a helping hand when needed.