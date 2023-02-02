Charlotte Mitchell

Mum Chloe Tetsill, 24, is a carer for her sister, while dad Clark Mitchell, 27, is an insurance consultant. Charlotte has a big sister, Clara-Belle, who loves her baby sister very much. Clara-Belle is enjoying her sister getting bigger so she can play with her toys with her and share her snacks. The thing she loves most though is all the cuddles.

The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said her pregnancy was okay, although she had bad sickness for the first half. She had regular scans every two weeks. Charlotte was born at 36 weeks after mum’s waters broke at 34 weeks and baby was too impatient to wait until full term.

Mum said the birth wasn’t a great experience for herself as she was having regular contractions every three to five minutes for 18 hours, but once Charlotte was born she forgot all about the pain.

Charlotte was born jaundice so mum and baby spent four days in hospital before going home.

Dad chose Charlotte’s name when mum was only three weeks pregnant. With mum, dad and sister all having names beginning with C, they wanted baby’s name to start with C. Mum said: “We couldn’t decide on a boy’s name, but from day one when her dad said what about Charlotte I said it was perfect. It’s a royal name so we knew it would be perfect for our princess.”

Charlotte’s a very happy little girl who knows how to take the spotlight with her cheeky wee smile and blowing raspberries all the time.

Her proud grandparents are Angela McFarlane, Steven Tetsill, Sandra Hannah and Ian Hamilton.