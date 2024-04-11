Zac Douglas (pic: submitted)

Mum Shannen Burns, 31, is a marketing student at Stirling University, while dad Stephen Douglas, 33, is an electrical engineer. The family live in Carronshore.

Mum said her pregnancy was lovely and the couple were “so excited” when they found out they were having a boy.

Zac arrived on his own on his due date. Mum had been due to be induced on October 12 but the ward was too busy, so she went out shopping and for lunch with dad when slow contractions started. By the time she went to the hospital at 11pm she was in active labour and taken to the labour ward. He was born almost three hours later. Zac had a minor infection and had to have a short stay in NICU.

When it came to the name, mum said Zac was the only name they could agree on.

She said Zac is a very happy and affectionate boy. He’s a mummy’s boy, but no one can make him laugh like his dad. He’s a social baby who loves attending his baby classes every week.

Zac’s proud grandparents are Grandad John Burns; Nana Stacey Morton; Pops David Morton; Granny Anne McAnespie; Papa Phil McAnespie; Granda Kevin Douglas and Gran Jackie Douglas.

Mum said she would like to thank Zac’s dad Stephen for making her a mum and for being a wonderful dad to their boy.