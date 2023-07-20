Sophie Harrison (Pic: Submitted)

Mum Melissa Harrison, 36, is a bar manager, while dad Dean Harrison, 32, is a catering assistant. Sophie has a big sister Hope who is three and her new sibling is due this December. The family live in Carronshore.

Mum said the pregnancy was fairly straight forward until the end when she ended up with high blood pressure so was admitted to be induced. She said the birth itself was very quick once she was on the labour ward. Sophie arrived on her due date.

Mum and dad both loved the name from early on and as soon as she was born they knew she definitely suited it even although she is referred to as Fluffy by most of the family thanks to her big sister’s take on the name Sophie.

Mum said Sophie is very feisty and the opposite from her big sister. If she’s not happy mum and dad know about it, but she has the most beautiful smile.

Sophie’s proud grandparents are Fiona Hamilton and Stewart Livingstone, Robert Tocher, Elaine Harrison and Charlie Harrison.

Mum and dad would like to thank the midwives of the cedar team for all their support through the pregnancy and the safe delivery of Sophie, as well as both of their families for showering their girl with so much love.

