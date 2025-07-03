Baby of the Week: Carronshore tot Rose Donaldson

Rose Donaldson (pic: contributed)

Rose Janet Crombie Donaldson was born on November 4, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 7lb 11oz.

Mum Melissa Wardlaw, 23, is a nursery practitioner, while dad Shane Donaldson, 26, is a warehouse operator. Rose has a big brother Ethan, who is four. The family live in Carronshore.

Mum said her pregnancy was “great” and “enjoyable”.

When it came to the birth, mum’s waters broke at 7.30am and Rose was born at 9.49am. Mum said it was “quick and rather easy”.

Mum and dad chose the name Rose as they are mum’s favourite flowers and she has always thought the name was just so lovely, so when she was born and they were told it was a girl, mum and dad both instantly said ‘Rose’.

Rose is a very good and happy baby. She is seven months old now and is already trying to stand up while holding onto furniture. Mum said she is very determined and always on the go while laughing and smiling.

Rose’s proud grandparents are Gran Carol and Grandad Robert Wardlaw. Her great grandparents are Janet and Peter Martin and Eileen and Harry Donaldson.

Mum and dad would like to thank Amanda, their amazing midwife who helped mum all through out her pregnancy. She even came along to visit mum after Rose was born as she was working in the labour ward that day. They would also like to thank the two wonderful midwives Nadine and Jamie-Lee who were incredible with mum during and after giving birth to Rose. Mum added: “They all made my pregnancy / birth experience lovely.”

