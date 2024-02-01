Baby of the week: Carronshore tot Jaiden Cassidy
Mum Janey Cassidy, 21, is a stay at home mum, while dad Daniel Nicol, 20, is a customer service advisor. The family live in Carronshore.
Mum said her pregnancy was hard, but it was good in the second trimester.
When it came to the birth she said it was “traumatic” as the epidural failed towards the end and she was rushed to surgery for a forceps delivery.
Mum said they chose the name Jaiden because when they first saw it the name just stuck and nothing else sounded right with his last name.
Jaiden is a very happy baby who barely cries. He’s very hyper and alert.
His proud grandparents are Barry Cassidy, Barry Nicol and Danni Thomson.
Mum would like to thank her brother Kyle for being there from day one of her pregnancy and for still being there.
