Georgia Harrison (pic: submitted)

Georgia Grace Harrison was born on November 22, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.02pm, weighing 5lb 13oz.

Mum Melissa Harrison, 37, is a bar manager, while dad Dean Harrison, 33, is a hospital catering assistant. Georgia has two big sisters, Hope who is three and Sophie who is one. The family live in Carronshore.

Mum said the pregnancy was fairly straightforward, but she had to have regular growth scans as Georgia was measuring small.

When it came to the birth, mum said it was very quick and they were only on the labour ward for half an hour before Georgia arrived.

Mum and dad had a couple of names on a shortlist, but as soon as they saw her they knew Georgia was the name for her.

Georgia is a very laidback and happy baby, just like her big sister Hope was.

Her grandparents are Fiona Hamilton (Nannie), Stewart Livingstone (Papa), Elaine Harrison (Gran), Charles Harrison (Papa) and the late Robert Tocher (Grandad).

Mum and dad would like to thank all the staff at Forth Valley Royal for all their support in the safe arrival of Georgia as well as both families who have been “an amazing support”.