Connor Archibald (pic: submitted)

Dad Andy Archibald, 38, is a mechanic, while mum Gillian Archibald, 36, is an accounts payable supervisor. Connor has two big brothers, Jake, who is nine, and five-year-old Jude. The family live in Carronshore.

Mum said the pregnancy was quick. She found out she was pregnant at 12 weeks and had additional growth scans, but she generally kept well throughout. When it came to the birth, Connor was born by planned caesarian section. Mum said it was very relaxed due to the team of doctors carrying out the procedure and the couple’s wedding song came on the radio as Connor was born which she said was “lovely”.

Mum and dad couldn’t decide on a name beginning with J like their older boys have, so they went with the name Connor as they both liked it. His middle name ‘Jay’ is their wee not to the older two, and so Connor doesn’t feel left out when he’s older.

Connor is a little smiler and is always laughing at his big brothers. He is moving around now and mum’s sure he will be following the big ones soon.

His proud grandparents are Charlie and Helen Ross and Allan and Frances Archibald.

Mum and dad would like to thank the midwifery staff in the Cedar team at the Larbert hospital and all the doctors who they say were amazing with them throughout. They’d also like to thank family and friends for their gifts and well wishes.

