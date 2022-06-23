Baby of the week: Carronshore tot Arlie Jordan

Arlie Jordan

Mum Olivia Sullivan, 25, is a care assistant, while dad Mason Jordan, 23, is a joiner in construction.

Arlie is their first child and the family live in Carronshore.

Mum said her pregnancy was good to start with, but she developed a severe case of polyhydromnios – excess amniotic fluid – later in the pregnancy and was induced early.

When she was taken in to be induced they broke her waters. Arlie’s head was facing down in the right position but his arms was in the way.

She ended up having an emergency c-section as it was the safest way to get him out.

Arlie was a name mum came across on the internet when trying to find baby boy names that were unusual and different. She’d never seen or heard it before, but both mum and dad loved it and it was a name they both finally agreed on.

Mum said Arlie is a happy, cheerful, cheeky boy who loves being outside on walks, playing in his swing or seeing new faces at nursery – when he’s had lots to eat and plenty of sleep.

He also has a naughty, cheeky side shouting and whinging if he doesn’t get his food right away or have a nap.

Arlie’s grandparents are nana Annemarie Sullivan, Grandad Mark Sullivan, Grandad Alexander Mckellar and the late Sandra Jordan.