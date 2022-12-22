Nate was born premature at 32 weeks +5, he wasn’t due until May 6. He was born by an emergency caesarian section at 11.29pm. He’s now eight months old and thriving.

Mum Stacey McRoberts is a self-employed nail technician, working in Larbert Aesthetic Clinic, while dad Alistair McRoberts is a painter and decorator with Falkirk Council. The family live in Carron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum says Nate is “a little IVF miracle”. She said: “We started treatment on August 5, 2021, finding our we were pregnant on September 4. We were so lucky that this was our first chance and it happened so quickly”.

Nate McRoberts (Pic: J'Adore Photography)

She describes her pregnancy up until 28 weeks as “amazing”. She then had a bleed and was taken to Forth Valley Royal. She was allowed to go home 48 hours later for bed rest, however two weeks later she had another bleed. She was to stay in hospital from then until her baby was due. After another bleed at 32 weeks +5, not long after she was told she had severe placenta previa, she was taken for an emergency c-section. Once he was born, Nate went straight to the neonatal unit where he spent one day short of four weeks.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the staff at Forth Valley Women and Children’s unit. They said they will always be so thankful for the kindness and support of the maternity and neonatal staff. They would also like to thank their family and friends for their support through the hardest times.

Advertisement Hide Ad