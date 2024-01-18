Elena Balderstone (Pic: submitted)

Mum Gail Balderstone, 29, is an administration manager at Allied International UK, while dad David Balderstone, 32, is a maintenance manager at McDonald’s. The family live in Carron.

Mum said she felt fantastic during her pregnancy and loved the experience. She said her pregnancy didn’t feel long at all with the time going by so quickly. She didn’t feel unwell until a few days before Elena was born.

When it came to the birth, mum said the process happened “very quick”. She was induced on the Thursday evening and Elena was born the following afternoon. She said: “I was so glad to have my husband and mum there to support me.”

Mum and dad chose the name Elena as they both wanted a name that’s not common. When mum suggested it to dad, they both fell in love with the name instantly. It also goes well with her middle name, Una, after Gail’s mum.

Elena is such a happy little girl who loves playing with her toys, sitting up and rolling. She loves going to baby classes each week. Mum said: “She has been a perfect baby since the moment she was born and is developing so quickly.”

Elena is a first grandchild to Una and John Johnston, and another grandchild for Katrina and Davy Balderstone.

Mum and Elena would like to say a big thank you to daddy, Dave. Mum said: “We are so grateful as he always puts us first and so thankful for everything he does for us. He is the best daddy and loves his princess very much.” Gail also added her thanks to her parents for their support in helping with Elena, especially her mum Una. She said: “She was a fantastic support during labour and has been an absolute rock to the family. She is the most amazing woman and loves her family very much. She is the best mum in the world and now the best gran to Elena.”