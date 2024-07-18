Layla-Rose Horner (pic: submitted)

Layla-Rose Horner was born on November 13, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lb 6oz.

Mum Katelin Scott, 26, is a stay at home mum, while dad Ryan Horner, 25, is a warehouse operator. Layla-Rose has a big brother and a big sister and a little brother on the way. The family live in Camelon.

Mum said the pregnancy was fantastic and when it came to the birth it was great and went really well.

Mum and dad chose the name Layla-Rose as they just loved it.

Layla-Rose is always happy and smiling.

Her proud grandparents are Evelyn Kinkead, John Scott, Elisabeth Horner and Justin Horner.

Mum said she would like to thank her partner Ryan for “always being him”.

