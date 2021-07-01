Baby of the week: Camelon tot Jullien Clark

Jullien Clark was born in December 2020.

Mum Shannon Kane, 24, works in sales admin at Arnold Clark Mercedes in Grangemouth, while dad Barry Clark, 30, is a joiner.

Jullien is the couple’s first child and they live in Camelon.

Mum said her pregnancy was “a breeze”, adding: “There were no serious issues, I think I moaned all the way through it though because I could.”

She said the birth was fine too, having been induced on the 7th and Jullien arrived on the 9th.

Mum and dad chose the name when watching the movie Big Daddy. The wee boy in it is called Julian. Both loved the name but wanted an unusual way to spell it.

Jullien is a happy content boy who loves to babble and bounce in his Jumperoo.

His proud grandparents are Shannon’s mum and dad Lorrayne and Brian, and Barry’s parents Ann and Kevin.