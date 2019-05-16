Baby of the week: Caelan James Deans

Caelan James Deans was born on December 7 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 7lbs 10oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Nicola Deans (32) is a staff nurse, while dad Jason Deans is a supply chain manager with BP.

THE PREGNANCY: Nicola had a difficult pregnancy as she struggled with sickness and pain throughout.

THE BIRTH: Nicola said the birth was absolutely fine and was a nice surprise for friends and family as she kept the planned c-section under wraps. Caelan was born at 2.25pm.

THE BABY: Caelan is a great baby who is always very happy and content. He can be very sick at times but he is a dream.

THE NAME: Nicola and Jason could not choose between Callan and Caelan so they let their daughter Caris make the final decision.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Caelan’s very proud grandparents are June Walker from Grangemouth, Steven Walker from Montrose, Lorraine Campbell from Grangemouth and Jamie Deans from Prestwick.

THANKS: Nicola and Jason would like to thank all of the maternity staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for all of their help. They would also like to thank Caris for being a great big sister to Caelan.