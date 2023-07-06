Niamh Day (pic: submitted)

Mum Chloe Gray, 35, is an administrator and swim teacher, while dad Jed Gray, 34, is an electrician. Niamh’s has a big brother, Noah, who is five. The family live in Brightons.

Mum said she had a very easy pregnancy with no issues except for a sore back towards the end. Niamh was born by a planned c-section as she was breach.

Mum and dad wanted a name that they hadn’t heard too often before and they both loved the name Niamh with the traditional Irish spelling. They let her big brother choose her middle names so he picked Ivy and Sophia, but mum and dad still don’t know where he got them from. They suspect YouTube.

Mum said Niamh is a perfect baby. The first three months were very hard as Niamh had colic and a dairy allergy, but now that is managed mum said she is just the happiest baby, always smiling and laughing and she adores her big brother. She also loves her food, especially biscuits and bananas.

Her proud grandparents are Pa and Grandma Robert and Lorriane Gillespie from Stenhousemuir; Granny and Grandad, Davina and Russell Glancy from Dunfermline and Grandad and Granny Moira, Jim Gray and Moira Brown from Dunfermline.

Mum would like to give a special thanks and lots of love to her mum Lorraine as she is “the biggest help”. She’s always there to lend a hand with everything and mum says she couldn’t do it without her.

