Alba Letham (pic: submitted)

Mum Amy Thomson, 30, is a health and social care support worker, while dad Rhys Letham, 28, is a scaffolder. The family live in Brightons.

Mum said at the beginning of the pregnancy they had a few scares and after two years of trying for a baby it was a scary time. She had really bad morning sickness from six to 13 weeks which she said was rough but Rhys helped her through it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it came to the birth, mum’s waters broke at around 11pm on October 16. She went into hospital the following morning where she had a long labour, progressing very slowly. When she reached the 48 hour mark she was told she was stuck at 7cm and had to have an emergency c-section.

Mum and dad had lots of names and had to narrow down their choice. They found the name Alba and felt it fitted perfectly and they fell in love with the name. Lorraine, her middle name, is after her nana.

Alba is a very happy, loud baby who is always making noise and is just starting to discover things, especially her feet and laughing.

Her proud grandparents are nana Lorraine Thomson, papa Calum Thomson, gran Audrey Letham and grandad Barry Mackintosh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad would like to thank family and friends for their support through the pregnancy, the midwives at Polmont Park and the midwives and surgeons at Forth Valley Royal who helped bring Alba safely into the world.