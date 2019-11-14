Baby of the Week: Braes infant Remi Lani Marshall

Remy Lani Marshall was born on July 26, 2019 at 10.30pm at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. She weighed 7lbs 4oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum, Stacey Johnston (32) is a children’s dental nurse, while dad, James Marshall (36) is a facilities manager. Her big brother Kitt Marshall is 22-months-old. The family is from Reddingmuirhead.

THE PREGNANCY: The pregnancy was a surprise, their other child wasn’t even a year old when they found out.

THE BIRTH: It went perfectly.

THE NAME: Mum loved Remy but the middle name, Lani, is the Hawaiian for heaven and sky, where her grandad is.

THE BABY: She already has an attitude and is a fiery little girl who wants her own way. She already adores her big brother.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Elizabeth and Peter Johnstone from Reddingmuirhead and Caroline Marshall from Grangemouth.

THANKS: Thank all the family for all their support.

The couple said it’s been an extremely difficult year but Remy has already brought so much joy. They would mostly like to thank Stacey’s dad. His strength gave her strength. He was a wonderful grandad to Kitt through everything he was going through and we know he would have adored Remy. We miss him more than words can say.