Baby of the week: Bonnybridge tot Willow Murphy

Willow Murphy was born in January.

Mum Rachelle Scott, 25, is a shift leader in Tesco, while dad William Murphy, 36, is a delivery driver with DPD. Willow has a big sister, Holly, who is three and just loves her ‘Willow baby’. They live in Bonnybridge.

Mum said everything went smoothly and she had a pretty easy pregnancy again with very little morning sickness. Like her big sister, it was a very quick labour for mum with a natural delivery. Willow was born at 39 weeks.

Dad was unsure on a name. Mum suggested Willow so that she was named after him, which he was happy about. Her middle name Kaye is after Rachelle’s mum as her name – Kirsteen – didn’t really sound right with all her names together and mum and dad decided this was better.

Willow is a very happy, bubbly little girl. She always has a smile on her face and more so when Hollie is around. She settled into a routine pretty quickly and has been sleeping throughout the night since she was six weeks old. She is the double of her sister in all aspects.

Her grandparents are Kirsteen Gillan and Graham Scott and Jim Murphy. She shares her birthday with her great-papa Charlie.

Mum and dad would like to thank all their friends and family who have supported them; Rachelle’s work colleagues who supported her throughout her pregnancy and all the midwives that looked after them in the hospital during these crazy times.