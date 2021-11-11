Baby of the week: Bonnybridge tot Skye Donaldson

Skye Donaldson

Dad Stuart Donaldson, 32, is a shift manager for a logisitics company, while mum Jade Donaldson, 28, is an auditor for an insurance company. The family live in Bonnybridge with labrador Jax, who is four.

Mum said that other than feeling nausous at the beginning, she had a really good pregnancy with no issues at all.

Mum was induced at 39 weeks and was in hospital for three days before Skye arrived. She said the birth was long and very tiring, but “worth every minute”.

Mum and dad wanted to call her something Scottish so had a couple of names picked as they knew they were having a girl. When she arrived they thought she looked like a Skye more than the other names they had liked. Mum and dad love visiting the Isle of Skye and it was also their top table name at their wedding so it felt a perfect fit for their princess.

Skye already has her daddy wrapped round her little finger. She is so funny and has such a cheeky smile. She’s becoming miss independent.

Her proud grandparents are Lynn and Drew Marshall, Eileen and Harry Donaldson and Ian and Ellie Mackenzie.

Mum and dad would like to thank all their friends and family for the love and support they have given them over the past five months.