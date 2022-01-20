Baby of the week: Bonnybridge tot Samuel Toner

Samuel Toner

Mum Natasha Toner, 27, is an ambulance technician, while dad Paul Toner, 36, is an assistant site manager. The family live in Bonnybridge.

Mum said her pregnancy overall was good and the birth was very relaxed and emotional. As well as having husband Paul by her side for the birth, she said her colleague and friend Chloe, who was on her paramedic placement in the ward, also saw her son being born and took all of their photos immediately after the birth.

Mum and dad didn’t have a name for their new arrival when he was born. They were offered SMA mile for his first feed. Dad read the label wrong and thought it said SAM milk. He then asked mum if she liked Sam as a name. She said she preferred Samuel, but he is known as Sam.

Sam is a very happy baby and is always smiling. He is very clever and hitting all his milestones. He sleeps well at night but only has ten minute power naps during the day.

Sam’s proud grandparents are Papa and Gran Ian and Caroline Docherty and Granda and Gran Robert and Ellen Toner.