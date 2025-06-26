Baby of the week: Bonnybridge tot Riley Brooks

Riley Brooks (Pic: contributed)

Riley Brooks was born on November 25, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 8.05pm, weighing 7lb 11oz.

Mum Siobhian Brooks works in the customer experience team of People Ford. They live in Bonnybridge.

Mum said her pregnancy “definitely wasn’t the easiest”. She had severe morning sickness until she was around 20 weeks, but then experienced severe heartburn.

When it came to the birth she said it was very difficult. She was in labour for over 60 hours and was pushing for three hours. When little Riley finally came into the world she had issues breathing so was rushed up to the NICU. Mum was border line haemorrhaging and close to being rushed for surgery. However thankfully the bleeding stopped for mum and Riley returned to her side after her breathing improved 40 minutes later. They stayed in hospital for three days before being allowed to go home.

Mum said she chose the name Riley as she thinks it’s a lovely name and she never hears of, or knows of anyone with that name so for her it was unique. She said that since Riley is getting older she has turned into a little sassy princess, telling you what she likes and what she doesn’t. Mum said she’d definitely spoiled by both herself and her granny, Deborah Johnstone.

Mum said she would like to thank her mother Deborah Johnstone who was a massive help during the pregnancy, birth and even afterwards helping to look after Riley. She said: “I couldn’t be anymore thankful to her for all she’s done for me.”

