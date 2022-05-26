Baby of the week: Bonnybridge tot Raegan McKinnon

Raegan McKinnon

Mum Sheryl Hillhouse, 28, is a primary teacher, while dad Craig McKinnon, 30, is a steel fixer. Raegan is the couple’s first child and the first grandchild on both sides of the family.

The family live in Bonnybridge.

Mum said she had a great pregnancy and really enjoyed being pregnant.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was monitored from 28 weeks as she had low amniotic fluid and Raegan was measuring small.

Mum was induced as he was small and she opted for an epidural as he was back to back.

She said unfortunately the epidural didn’t work, but apart from the contraction pain she really enjoyed the experience and mum says she can’t wait to do it again.

Dad picked Raegan’s name which means Little King and both mum and dad think that is exactly what he is.

Raegan is a happy and content wee baby. He’s forever smiling at everyone, loves chatting, cuddles and getting all the attention.

His proud grandparents are Lorraine and Fraser Hillhouse, Jean Walker and Derek Munn and Billy McKinnon.

Mum said she would like to thank Anne Clubb and all the staff from Forth Valley Royal for the help and support.

She’d also like to thank her mum Lorraine for helping with the housework and giving her a hand with Raegan.