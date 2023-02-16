Patrick (Paddy) Murray

Patrick’s mum is Claire Neilson and his dad is Tony Murray. He has a big sister Siena Rose, who is three, and mum says she’s the best big sister ever. The family are from Bonnybridge.

Patrick – known better as Paddy – was born eight weeks early with his due date not until July 24. Mum said her pregnancy wasn’t good as she suffered bleeding until 18 weeks. When her waters broke she found out at 24 weeks that she had placenta acretta. Her placenta ruptured at 30+1 weeks.

She said the birth was frightening as she was rushed to Edinburgh Royal for an emergency caesarian hysterectomy and experienced an eight litre blood loss.

Paddy spent seven weeks in neonatal care after he was born – a week in Simpsons special care in Edinburgh and six weeks in Forth Valley Royal.

Mum said they chose his name way back at the start. She loved Patrick (Paddy) after her papa Patrick Harris. She said: “Having our boy named after him means the world to me”, adding “He is a special boy with a great wee character. He’s always smiling.”

Mum and dad would like to thank Paddy’s proud grandparents, John and Anne Marie Neilson and Helen and John Murray for everything over the past year. Also a special thank you to everyone who helped during the hard time with a special thank you to Dr Karen Edgar from Edinburgh Royal; Simpsons Special Care Unit and FVRH. Mum added: “The care from the staff in Larbert is amazing. We made friends for life in there and love a visit to see his Auntie Arlene and Auntie Carol and the rest of the girls. Also a huge thank you to the RSV team as well – thank you for everything.”

